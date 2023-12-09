Bofoakwa Tano hire John Eduafor Jnr as the club's new head coach

Bofoakwa Tano FC have announced the appointment of John Eduafor Jnr. as the club's new head coach for the remainder of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

Eduafor Jnr. is replacing former Black Stars defender Frimpong Manso, who recently parted ways with the club by mutual termination.

The former Asante Kotoko SC assistant coach is tasked to quickly return the club to their winning ways as they have been struggling recently in the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa find themselves in the 10th position on the league standings after 13 rounds of matches.

The newly-promoted outfit have managed just one win in their last nine league matches. They have only three wins out of the 13 games played in the entire season.

Eduafor Jnr. was assistant to Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum when they won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko in the 2021-22 campaign, breaking an eight-year jinx.

He was appointed head coach of Kotoku Royals FC in February this year. Despite his impressive guidance, the club got relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Eduafor Jnr will be at the dugout to steer affairs for the first time when Bofoakwa play against league defending champions Medeama SC.