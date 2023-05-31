Bofoakwa Tano legend Dan Owusu applauds team for securing Ghana Premier League return

Bofoakwa Tano legend Dan Owusu has commended the club for securing their return to the Ghana Premier League League after beating Eleven Wonders in the Division One Zone One playoff.

Bofoakwa Tano emerged victorious in a pulsating encounter against Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday after winning a thrilling penalty shootout when the game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Dan Owusu, who emerged as a prolific forward in the 1970s commended the team on their return and admonished them on the task ahead.

“I will commend the management, playing body and the technical team for the marvelous job done. And to everyone who prayed for us, I say thank you. I’m extremely happy to see Bofoakwa return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

“Yes, Bofoakwa has qualified from Division One, but the hardest thing ahead is the Premier division, it is not an easy task. We’ve seen a lot of clubs that have failed to maintain their status in the league after just a season”

“Truth be told, the Brong Ahafo teams have dominated the Ghana Premier League, you can make a case for Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United and others who have maintained their status in the league. so I will plead with management to do things right to prevent ourselves from being relegated”

Bofoakwa Tano join Heart of Lions and Nations FC for next season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.