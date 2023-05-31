Bofoakwa Tano legend Dan Owusu celebrates club's return to Ghana Premier League

Bofoakwa Tano legend Dan Owusu has expressed his delight at the club's return to the Ghana Premier League after more than a decade outside the top flight.

Bofoakwa secured their promotion in a thrilling playoff match against Techiman Eleven Wonders, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, leading to a tense penalty shootout. Bofoakwa ultimately emerged victorious, triumphing 7-6 in the shootout and securing their well-deserved place in the prestigious Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Bryt FM, based in Koforidua, said, "I will commend the management, playing body, and the technical team for the marvellous job done. And to everyone who prayed for us, I say thank you. I’m extremely happy to see Bofoakwa return to the Ghana Premier League after 16 years," said Owusu.

While celebrating the achievement, Owusu also highlighted the challenges that lie ahead for Bofoakwa in the Premier League. He emphasized the importance of maintaining their status and avoiding relegation, pointing to the experiences of other clubs who struggled to retain their position in the league after just one season.

"The hardest thing ahead is the Premier division, it is not an easy task. We’ve seen a lot of clubs that have failed to maintain their status in the league after just a season," Owusu acknowledged.

Owusu further noted the dominance of teams from Brong Ahafo, such as Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United, in the Ghana Premier League. He urged the club's management to ensure they take the necessary steps to prevent relegation and follow the example set by these successful Brong Ahafo teams.

Bofoakwa Tano will join Heart of Lions and Nations FC in the next season's top-flight campaign.

Owusu won the Ghana Premier League top goal scorer award three consecutive times, scoring 24 goals in 1974, 26 goals in 1975 and 28 goals in 1976. He is considered as the finest striker in the history of the Ghanaian topflight league.