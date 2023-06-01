Bofoakwa Tano legend Dan Owusu ready to serve as technical director

In the wake of Bofoakwa Tano's promotion to the Ghana Premier League after their Division One playoff win against Techiman Eleven Wonders, club legend Dan Owusu has expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team's success.

Speaking to Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Owusu expressed his delight at the club's qualification and reiterated his desire to serve as the technical director.

With an illustrious career as both a player and coach, Owusu brings a wealth of experience to the table. Currently serving as the technical director of a Division Two club in Accra, he is more than prepared to take on the role at Bofoakwa Tano if invited.

"I have been into the game for a very long time, both as a player and coach. At the moment, I'm the technical director of a Division Two club in Accra, so when I am invited to serve in that capacity at Bofoakwa Tano, I am ready," Owusu stated.

Owusu's eagerness to join the club's technical staff stems from his desire to contribute to the team's growth and achieve greater heights. Drawing from his extensive experience in the game, he believes that inviting experienced individuals like himself can be instrumental in helping the team succeed.

"We've got experience in the game, so when they invite some of us, we are ready to help the team attain greater heights," Owusu emphasised.

Bofoakwa Tano's return to the top flight of Ghanaian football has created a wave of excitement among supporters.