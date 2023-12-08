Bofoakwa Tano ordered to provide financial support to Maxwell Konadu following physical assault

In the aftermath of the alarming outbreak of hooliganism during the Ghana Premier League clash between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman, the Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have declared substantial sanctions against Bofoakwa Tano FC.

These measures include the obligation for Bofoakwa Tano FC to provide financial support to Maxwell Konadu, the coach of Nsoatreman, who was a victim of the unfortunate incident.

The chaos unfolded following a draw between the two teams, with fans invading the pitch and resulting in the unfortunate assault on Nsoatreman's coach, Maxwell Konadu, a former Black Stars player and assistant coach. The incident prompted public outrage and calls for decisive action.

The DC has mandated Bofoakwa Tano FC to provide financial support to Coach Maxwell Konadu and Referee Robert Musey, both of whom were attacked during the chaotic aftermath.

Additionally, the committee has imposed a three-match home ban on Bofoakwa Tano FC and fined the club GHS20,000 for what they termed "various degrees of misconduct" during the intense clash at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The charges against Bofoakwa Tano FC included breaches of multiple articles in the GFA Disciplinary Code. After a thorough review of their defense, match recordings, and evidence, the DC found the club guilty on all counts.

Individual officials of Bofoakwa Tano FC have also faced sanctions. Ernest Adu (Massage Therapist), Abubakari Mohammed (Team Manager), Isaac Tannor (Physiotherapist), and Seidu Manan (Welfare Manager) have each been handed match bans and fined GHc2000 for physically assaulting match officials during the match.

Moreover, player Bright Boakye has received a two-match ban with immediate effect and a fine of GHc2000 for breaching specific articles in the GFA Disciplinary Code. These comprehensive sanctions underscore the GFA's commitment to upholding the integrity and sportsmanship of Ghanaian football.