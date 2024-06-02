Bofoakwa Tano relegated from Ghana Premier League

Bofoakwa Tano's relegation from the Ghana Premier League was confirmed on Sunday, ending their hopes of remaining in the top tier of Ghanaian football.

Despite losing to Legon Cities on Saturday, the team's fate was sealed when other results went against them on Sunday, leaving them stranded on 33 points with just two matches left to play.

Bofoakwa had started the season strongly, but inconsistent performances saw them slip down the table and ultimately resulted in the dismissal of head coach Frimpong Manso. His successor, John Eduafo, was unable to turn things around and steer the team away from the relegation zone.

Although Bofoakwa will now compete in the second division next season, there is still a chance for them to end the campaign on a positive note.

The club have reached the final of the MTN FA Cup and will take on Nsoatreman FC on June 23rd at the University of Ghana Stadium.

A victory would see Bofoakwa secure a place in African continental football, providing some consolation amid their disappointing league performance.