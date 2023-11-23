Bofoakwa Tano sack coach Frimpong Manso Amid poor results and crowd violence

Bofoakwat Tano have cut ties with head coach Frimpong Manso and assistant coach Isaac Kofi Sarfo following a string of disappointing results.

The decision comes after the team's unsatisfactory home draw against Nsoatreman, a match marred by crowd violence that left coach Maxwell Konadu hospitalized and resulted in a ban on using the Coronation Park. The club have won one of their last five games but are five points behind league leaders Aduana FC.

In a statement, the club expressed appreciation for the efforts of both Manso and Sarfo, acknowledging their contributions and dedication. The club also thanked its fans for their unwavering support during this challenging period, expressing optimism for the future.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to both coaches for their valuable contributions and dedication to our club. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours. We thank our teeming fans for their continued support and look forward to exciting times ahead,” the statement read.

With Dreams FC occupied in a CAF Confederation Cup match against Club Africain in Tunisia this weekend, Bofoakwa Tano now have a window of opportunity to carefully select and appoint a new coaching staff. The club are optimistic that this decision will mark the beginning of a new era characterized by success and improved on-field performance.