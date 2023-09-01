Bofoakwa Tano sign former Karela United defender Rashid Mohammed

Bofoakwa Tano have agreed on a deal to sign former Karela United centre-back Rashid Mohammed.

Mohammed who joined Legon Cities from Eleven Wonders last two seasons has been considered as a potential defender to help fill the void left by the departed Samuel Asamoah who joined Kotoko a few weeks ago.

Bofoakwa Tano made a return to the Ghana Premier League League after a 16-year absence after emerging victorious in the playoffs of the Division One League Zone One after beating Eleven Wonders on penalty shootouts.

They are therefore intensifying efforts to strengthen their squad before the new season begins.

Rashid is hoping to find his feet when he joins the promoted side following a decline in his output in recent years.

Before his move to Legon Cities, the 27-year-old had made 31 appearances where he won five man of the match awards in the process and was close to joining Free State Stars in South Africa due to his performances but the move had fallen through.

He has however made only 18 combined appearances for both Legon Cities and Karela United and is expected to revive his form with the Sunyani-based side.

Bofoakwa Tano will open their 2023/24 campaign against Great Olympics.