Bofoakwa Tano star affirms club’s resolute pursuit of FA Cup glory

Bofoakwa Tano midfielder Elijah Addai has expressed the team's determination to secure the FA Cup title this season.

The Premier League returnees secured their spot in the final by defeating defending champions Dreams FC 2-1 at the WAFA Park in Sogakope last Sunday.

The Sunyani-based club is set to face off against Nsoatreman FC in the finals of the Cup competition next month.

Speaking to Wontumi FM, Addai emphasised the team's commitment to clinching the FA Cup title.

"We are very determined to win the FA Cup title. Management has engaged us concerning the Africa slot."

"They have informed us about their readiness to compete in Africa should the team win the FA Cup. So it depends on us to go all out and win the trophy," he said.

The finals of this year’s FA Cup competition are scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium at Legon on June 23.