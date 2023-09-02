Bofoakwa Tano stun Skyy FC to lift Division One League Super Cup trophy

Bofoakwa Tano achieved a remarkable feat on Friday by winning the third edition of the Division One Super Cup with a hard-fought victory over Skyy FC.

After two weeks of some memorable matches, it all came down to this and Bofoakwa Tano beat Skyy FC 1-0 to win the trophy at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Saaka Dauda’s second half strike was enough to deny Skyy FC from annexing the championship for the second time after winning the maiden edition.

Skyy FC owner, Wilson Arthur touted his team as the best Division One side and indeed they proved they were a resilient side and brought the game to the Premier League returnees. They had won all their games on their way to the final.

Bofoakwa Tano had grown more confident and played some exciting football as the tournament progressed and felt they could lift the trophy for the first after overpowering Nations FC in the semis.

The first half ended goalless but Dauda’s strike on 72 minutes proved to be the difference. Skyy fought back but the Daboase-based side just couldn’t generate the scoring chances they needed.

And so Bofoakwa Tano take home their first silverware before resuming life in the Ghana Premier League.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante