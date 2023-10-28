GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 October 2023
Bofoakwa Tano tactician Frimpong Manso satisfied with Accra Lions draw
Frimpong Manso

Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, Frimpong Manso has stated that the point earned from their game with Accra Lions on Friday is better than losing the game.

Bofoakwa shared the spoils with Lions after they played out a 1-1 draw at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Friday, October 27 2023.

Najib Ibrahim shot Bofo into the lead just 2 minutes into the game and The Hunters went into the break with that slender advantage.

Tanko’s side profited from a faulty pass by the hosts to net the equalizer through Daniel Kwame Awuni on 70 minutes. Lions came close to snatching the winner but Yahaya’s effort was cleared off the line.

Manso was pleased their unbeaten record remained intact. He told StarTimes at full time: “We will keep focused and then we go as we always do and we take it like that. What about if we lost the game? For me, it (the draw) is better than losing the game.”

Bofoakwa return atop of the league standings on 11 points with the other matchday 7 matches yet to be played. They are away to Aduana Stars for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
