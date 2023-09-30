Bofoakwa Tano tactician Frimpong Manso tips ‘special’ Saaka Dauda for greatness

Head coach of Bofoakwa Tano, Frimpong Manso has described skipper of his side, Saaka Dauda as a special player who is destined for greatness.

Dauda has inspired his team to victory in their first two home matches of the campaign, bagging the MVP award in both games.

Their latest victory over Hearts of Oak at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 30 2023 was sealed by Dauda’s solitary goal right after recess.

Manso paid tribute to the 23-year-old at full time. He told StarTimes: “He is a special player. That is why I gave him the captain’s band. He is somebody who works above, he gives you more than 100%. Very committed player. So, me I’m not surprised.

“If he continues like that, there are greater things ahead of him.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante