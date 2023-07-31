Bofoakwa Tano to kickstart Ghana Premier League journey with clash against Great Olympics

Newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano will start preparations for a highly-anticipated clash with Great Olympics in their first match of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The official fixtures were released on Monday, confirming this exciting matchup for the newly promoted side.

Last season, Bofoakwa Tano achieved a triumphant return to the Ghana Premier League after an absence of over a decade, as they beat Eleven Wonders in the playoff on penalties.

Now, with their place in the top-flight league confirmed, Bofoakwa Tano are eager to make their mark in the highly competitive Ghana Premier League. As they prepare to face Great Olympics in their opening match, the team will be determined to kickstart their campaign with a victory. Securing three points from the first game would not only boost their confidence but also set a positive tone for the season ahead.

Bofoakwa Tano's return to the league has sparked excitement among football fans, and they are well aware of the significance of their debut match.

They are determined to build on their promotion success and establish themselves as a formidable force in the Ghana Premier League, not just for the upcoming season but for many seasons to come.