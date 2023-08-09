Bofoakwa Tano want to sign Kotoko defender Andrews Kwadwo Appau

Bofoakwa Tano are actively pursuing the return of their former defender, Andrews Kwadwo Appau.

The new Ghana Premier League club are keen on re-acquiring Appau, this time from Asante Kotoko, following indications that the defender may not be included in the plans of the Porcupine Warriors.

In October 2020, Appau initially inked a four-year deal with the Ghanaian football giants, but his journey with the team has been marked by challenges in securing a regular spot in the starting lineup.

His appearances have been limited, totalling 33 over three seasons, pointing to a less-than-stellar performance during his tenure in Kumasi.

Presently, Appau appears to be on the brink of parting ways with Kotoko, with Bofoakwa Tano emerging as his prospective destination.

The defender is notably absent from the Kotoko squad currently undergoing training for the upcoming season in Beposo.

Bofoakwa Tano's pursuit of Appau signals their intent to bolster their ranks with a familiar face, potentially reigniting the defender's career in a fresh environment.