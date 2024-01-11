Bofoakwa Tano's Clement Ansah secures move to FC Shkupi in Macedonia

Bofoakwa Tano midfielder Clement Ansah has completed his transfer to Macedonian club FC Shkupi.

The 19-year-old, renowned for his versatility and robust playing style, has signed a three-year deal with Ã‡airi-based FC Shkupi after making an impact in the Ghanaian Premier League.

Having previously played for Victory Stars before joining Bofoakwa Tano, Ansah demonstrated his skills and consistency, making 13 appearances for the promoted side. His ability to excel in central or attacking midfield roles has earned him recognition, leading to this exciting move to FC Shkupi.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new chapter in his career, Ansah conveyed his pleasure at becoming a part of the blue and white family at FC Shkupi. The midfielder is eager to replicate his stamina and consistency for his new club.

Meanwhile, Bofoakwa Tano currently sits 16th on the Ghana Premier League table with 17 points after the first leg of the season.

As they aim to secure their top-flight status, Ansah's departure marks a shift in dynamics for both the player and his former club.