Bofoakwa Tano’s Elijah Addai bags MVP award in Olympics draw

Bofoakwa Tano midfielder Elijah Addai was adjudged Man of The Match in their first premier league game of the season against Great Olympics.

The Hunters showed resilience and even threatened an upset when they played Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday. They managed to earn a point after the game ended in goalless draw.

Addai was dominant in midfield and a delight to watch in the game which earned him the MVP. The former Ashgold and Bechem United player was excited with the feat.

He told StarTimes: “It feels great, coming to a venue like this and taking the Man of The Match and at least getting a point. It feels great.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante