Bofoakwa Tano's fans rally to build new dressing room for GPL return

Bofoakwa Tano fans displayed unwavering dedication and support by constructing a new dressing room in just 50 days to ensure the club's readiness for their return to the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Bofoakwa Tano, based in Sunyani, made a remarkable comeback to the Ghanaian top-flight league after a 16-year absence at the end of last season.

However, their triumphant return to the GPL was met with challenges, particularly regarding club licensing requirements, mainly due to the deteriorating state of the Sunyani Coronation Park.

In response, the club's passionate fans and well-wishers stepped up to the plate, making donations and contributing their labour to complete the construction of a new dressing room in an astonishing 50-day timeframe. This newly established dressing room has been aptly named "The People's Project."

The club's resurgence in the Ghana Premier League has been nothing short of a fairytale. Bofoakwa Tano have already made an impressive mark in their return, securing two wins and a draw in their first three matches, including a noteworthy 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak.

With seven points from these initial games, Bofoakwa Tano currently lead the league, a testament to the dedication and unwavering support of their fans who have rallied behind the club in their comeback journey.