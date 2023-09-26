GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bofoakwa Tano's Saaka Dauda confident ahead of clash with Hearts of Oak

Published on: 26 September 2023
Bofoakwa Tano's Saaka Dauda confident ahead of clash with Hearts of Oak

Bofoakwa Tano attacker Saaka Dauda has expressed his team's readiness for their upcoming game against Hearts of Oak.

The Sunyani-based club are set to host the Phobians on Saturday, aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

They previously secured a 0-0 draw against Great Olympics and notched a win against Real Tamale United in Sunyani.

While acknowledging the qualities of Hearts of Oak, Saaka, who was named the man of the match in their clash against Real Tamale United, has affirmed their readiness to face the Ghanaian giants.

He stated, "We are ready for Hearts of Oak. They are not a bad side, and we know their capabilities, but we will prepare well for them."

Bofoakwa Tano recently returned to the league after a 16-year absence and hopes to remain consistent in the top flight.

However, Saturday's game is expected to be challenging, as Hearts of Oak have recovered from their slow start by securing their first win against Nsoatreman in Accra.

