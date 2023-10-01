Bofoakwa Tano’s Saaka Dauda earns MOTM award with brilliant performance against Hearts of Oak

Bofoakwa Tano captain Saaka Dauda, emerged as the standout performer, earning himself the coveted title of "Man of the Match."

Dauda's remarkable performance was instrumental in guiding his team to a memorable victory over Hearts of Oak at the Coronation Park in Sunyani.

During the game, Dauda showcased his attacking prowess by netting the decisive goal. Seizing an opportunity created by a defensive lapse, he capitalised on the moment by expertly outpacing his marker.

From a challenging angle, Dauda unleashed a powerful low shot that found the back of the net, eluding the grasp of Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper, Richard Attah. This vital goal, scored in the 46th minute, ultimately proved to be the game-changer.

With this outstanding display and pivotal goal, Saaka Dauda rightfully earned the "Man of the Match" accolade. His individual contribution was very much appreciated by the fans.