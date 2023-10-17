GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Bofoakwa Tano's Saaka Dauda scoops player of the month award

Published on: 17 October 2023
Bofoakwa Tano's Saaka Dauda scoops player of the month award

Bofoakwa Tano forward and captain Saaka Dauda has named the September Player  of the Month in the Ghana Premier League. 

The striker beat competition from teammate Elijah Addai, Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea FC, Evans Wiredu of Karela FC and Baba Hamadu Musa of FC Samartex to win  the award.

Dauda scored two goals in the month of September, helping Bofoakwa to third place on the table after five matches.

He also won two NASCO Man of the Match Awards after playing a total of 255 minutes.

Saaka Dauda will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more