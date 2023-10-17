Bofoakwa Tano's Saaka Dauda scoops player of the month award

Bofoakwa Tano forward and captain Saaka Dauda has named the September Player of the Month in the Ghana Premier League.

The striker beat competition from teammate Elijah Addai, Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea FC, Evans Wiredu of Karela FC and Baba Hamadu Musa of FC Samartex to win the award.

Dauda scored two goals in the month of September, helping Bofoakwa to third place on the table after five matches.

He also won two NASCO Man of the Match Awards after playing a total of 255 minutes.

Saaka Dauda will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television from Electroland Ghana Limited.