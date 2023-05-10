Bolgatanga Technical Centre handed over to GFA

The Bolgatanga Technical Centre has been officially handed over to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by GreenFields Company, a reputable global supplier and developer of sports turf technology.

This enables the GFA to conduct pitch testing prior to its formal commissioning.

On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji Salifu Zida, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association, received the project paperwork on May 10, 2023, in Bolgatanga.

The first phase of the Bolgatanga Astro Turf project began in June 2022. The Ghana Football Association intends to build changing rooms and spectator stands as the second phase advances.

“The construction of the AstroTurf at Bolgatanga will solve a huge infrastructure deficit in the Upper East Region, as there is no playable football pitch in the entire region,” the GFA said in a statement.

“The project is being undertaken by FIFA from Procurement to completion after the GFA opted to allow FIFA to fully take charge and execute the project considering the timelines, the deadline of the application project per the requirements of the FIFA Forward regulations on the FIFA Forward 1.0.

“Members of the GFA and all stakeholders would recall that the GFA acquired over 6 acres of land at Bolgatanga for the construction of the Upper East Regional Technical Centre.”