BOMBSHELL: Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan refuses to back coach Kwesi Appiah's contract extension

Ghana general captain Asamoah Gyan has refused to back Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah for a contract extension insisting the decision by the authorities must be based on the performance of the team.

The Black Stars produced their worst performance in Africa's flagship competition in 13 years last month when they bombed out at the second round of the tournament in Egypt.

The terrible performance sparked calls for the coach's expiring contract not to be renewed with the Ghana FA currently discuss the future of the coach following Ghana’s disappointing exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah who had his contract extended to December 2019 is relentlessly holding onto his post and will not resign despite calls for his head mostly from Ghanaian fans after the Black Stars disappointing campaign in Egypt.

Gyan, who was key part of the Black Stars at the tournament, is refusing to back an automatic extension of the coach's contract insisting the decision is for the authorities to make.

"It is not for me to make the decision. It is the decision of the authorities. Some previous coaches were judged based on their performances so the authorities must base their decision on performance," Gyan told Asempa FM.

Prior to the tournament in Egypt, Normalisation Committee chairman Dr KofiAmoah stated that should Kwesi Appiah fail to win the Afcon there is a clause in his contract that will see him relinquish his position as head coach.

These promises will be key in the discussions to be held on the future of the Black Stars coach.

"Per the contract, if Kwesi Appiah doesn't win the AFCON 2019 he is gone. This hestated in his contract," Kofi Amoah said.

This has been the worst campaign for Ghana in the competition as the Black Stars made it to the semi-finals of the six previous tournaments as well as played two finals in 2010 and 2015.

Kwesi Appiah has also slipped on his performance radar as he led the team to the 2013 AFCON semi-finals in South Africa where Ghana lost to Burkina Faso.