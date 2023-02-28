BOMBSHELL: Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo accuses Aduana Stars of 'fixing' home matches in a sensational tirade

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo has accused Aduana Stars of match-fixing, claiming the Premier League leaders manipulate their home matches following their exit from the FA Cup.

The Burkinabe gaffer claimed in a sensational tirade that the Fire Club have been manipulating results at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Zerbo, 59, has cast cast doubt about the credibility of matches won by Aduana Stars at home after his side bundled out of the FA Cup.

Aduana Stars inflicted a 1-0 defeat to the Porcupine Warriors at home on Sunday to keep their double-title ambition intact.

But Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo claims the two-time Premier League champions an not worthy leaders.

“There is nothing that we can do because for this our defeat it is the referee who gave the victory to Aduana Stars this afternoon because there was no penalty. Therefore I will not talk anymore. I respond to this question that the officiating was not favorable” the Burkinabe coach said in French as translated into English.

"It is not an excuse but today we have seen why Aduana Stars are ahead ( in the league) . It is because all their home matches are fixed."

This is what he said in French as translated by GhanaSportsMarket.com

“Il y a rien a faire parce que defaite pour nous c’est l’arbitre aujourd’hui qui a donne la victoire a Aduana cette apres midi parce que il y a pas penalty donc je ne plus parler. Je réponds a cette question que l’arbitrage n’est pas en faveur

"C’est pas un excuse mais aujourd’hui on a vu pourquoi Aduana est devant , tous les matchs sont truqués a domicile” a livid Seydou Zerbo fumed in French after the game."

Kotoko have struggled in the Premier League since the Burkinabe gaffer took over the reigns in Kumasi.

The champions are trailing leaders Aduana Stars by 7 points in the Ghana Premier League.

The record Ghana Premier League holders could end the season without a silverware after bundling out of the FA Cup with Aduana Stars steering the wheel at the top of the league table.