BOMBSHELL: One GFA Presidential candidate to be disqualified from race

At least one candidate in the race to become the new President of the Ghana Football Association will be disqualified and thrown out of the race when the final list of those cleared to stand the election is released later today (Friday).

Highly reliable sources close to the Vetting Committee also told Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com that an intense debate over the status of two others ensued.

This resulted in the decision of the body conducting the integrity tests on the seven candidates to call for a 24-hour extension to present their findings to the Normalisation Committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah.

However it is not clear if the two persons have been added to the list of the disqualified candidates as the Frank Davies-led committee's meeting went late into the night.

What is certain is that surely someone will be disqualified from the race after the exercise to weed out unfit person to lead football in the country on the grounds of integrity.

The Vetting Committee was expected to have presented it's full report on Thursday but pleaded for more time to deliver on its mandate because of the workload and desire to do a thorough job.

The Normalisation Committee will immediately publish the list of the candidates approved to stand the elections once they receive the report of the Vetting Committee to avoid the accusation of tampering to favour their favourites.

The country has been waiting in anticipation over those to cleared to stand the election scheduled for 25th October 2019.

Even though some candidates are vigorously campaigning certain that they would be cleared to stand the race, anxiety has hit the others who have issues hanging around their necks.

The seven people contesting for the Ghana FA Presidency are Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, Kurt Okraku, Lawyer Ankomah, Wilfred Osei Kwaku, Fred Pappoe and George Afriyie.