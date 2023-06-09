'Bono region will rank among the lowest to engage in hooliganism' - RFA Chairman

The Chairman of the Bono Regional Football Association formerly the Brong Ahafo region, Ralph Gyambrah, has claimed that there has been a significant drop in the region's engagement in misconduct before during, and after football matches.

The Bono region a significant number of representatives in the Ghana Premier League as well as the lower tier leagues but has been labeled over the years as one of the places with high insecurity statuses due to the rampant hooliganism records.

“We’ve barely had any major incident in the Premiership and in the Division One, save the incident that happened at Dormaa where Tamale City, after the game against Aduana-Stars, we understand some people accosted them on the way," he told Citi FM.

"Up to this date, we don’t know if they were supporters of Aduana or they were some bystanders who engaged in that act; indeed they’ve been hauled before the disciplinary committee and charges were not pressed against them.

"If we are talking about regions that have engaged in hooliganism, the Brong Ahafo Region will rank among the lowest” Gyambrah said.

Bofoakwa Tano after securing a return to the top flight after 16 years will be another representative from the region.