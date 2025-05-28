Bonsu Baah impresses on Black Stars debut despite Unity Cup defeat to Nigeria

Christopher Bonsu Baah made a promising debut for the Black Stars in their 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the 2025 Unity Cup semifinal on Wednesday evening.

The Genk winger, making only his second call-up to the senior squad, was handed a starting role by Otto Addo and featured for 90 minutes at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Bonsu Baah formed part of Ghana’s attacking trio alongside captain Jordan Ayew and Kwame Opoku. Despite Ghana conceding two early goals, the 20-year-old showed confidence and flair, frequently testing the Nigerian defence with his pace and direct play.

He played a key part in Ghana’s resurgence after the break, involving himself in the build-up that led to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s goal in the 70th minute.

Moments later, Bonsu Baah delivered a teasing cross to the far post, but Ayew failed to make solid contact.

He was eventually replaced by Mohammed Fuseini in the closing stages of the match as Ghana pressed for an equaliser.

Bonsu Baah will hope to earn another opportunity when Ghana face Trinidad and Tobago in Saturday’s third-place playoff.