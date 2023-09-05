Boost for Ghana as Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew joins Black Stars ahead of CAR match

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has arrived in Kumasi to join the Black Stars camp ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic on Thursday.

Ayew's arrival was delayed due to travel issues after participating in Crystal Palace's match against Wolves on Sunday. Although he didn't train during the initial sessions in Accra, he was present for the first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The forward has been in excellent form in the new season, earning the title of Crystal Palace Player of the Month for August.

“It’s been a while – a very long time since I’ve gotten a trophy as well!" Ayew smiled, speaking to Palace TV. "I’d just like to thank everyone – the fans, the club and the staff – for supporting me since Roy [Hodgson] has come in.

"He’s been really good to me and putting me into positions where I can express myself and feel more comfortable. He gives me the freedom to express myself and as a player that’s all you can ask for.

"Every game I try to tell myself that I need to be efficient and make something happen. At the moment, things are going well. It's still the start of the season, there are still a lot of games to go, and hopefully it'll continue."

His addition to the squad is a significant boost for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, as Ghana needs a win or draw to secure qualification for next year's AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.