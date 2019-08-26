Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng delighted with victory against Dijon

Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has expressed delight in helping Girondins Bordeaux record their first win of the 2019/20 season.

The 22-year old made his debut for the club on Saturday and provided an assist in their 2-0 win over Dijon at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

"A victory that does a lot of good!. Bravo the team. Thank you to the supporters of Bordeaux," he tweeted.

Hwang Ui-Jo opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the game for the travelling side.

Enock Kwateng became provider for the second goal finding Luis Benito after just two minutes into the second half.

The Ghanaian defender arrived at Bordeaux in the summer transfer window and missed the opening two games of the season.

However his inclusion in the third game of the season proved decisive as Bordeaux recorded their first win of the season.

Enock Kwateng joined Bordeaux from Ligue I rivals FC Nantes.

Une victoire qui fait beaucoup de bien ! 😅 bravo l’équipe 💪🏽 merci aux supporters bordelais 💯🙏🏽🔵⚪️ #Ek25 pic.twitter.com/IihrxMulQe — Kwateng Enock (@e_kwateng) August 25, 2019

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin