Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng delighted with victory against FC Metz

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has expressed delight in Girondins Bordeaux's win against FC Metz in the Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The former FC Nante right back saw another 90 minutes of action as the Navy Blue and Whites secured a 2-0 win over John Boye's FC Metz.

"3 points, Work continues, Go Bordeaux, Thank you all," he posted on Twitter after the game.

Jimmy Briand opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game and two minutes later Nicolas de Preville added the second.

Bordeaux are now on a run of four games without defeat with the Ghanaian defender playing a key role in ensuring the former Ligue 1 champions conceded less.

Kwateng, who has played for the youth teams of France is eligible to play for the senior national team of Ghana.