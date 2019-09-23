Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng disappointed after draw against Brest in Ligue I

Defender Enock Kwateng has expressed disappointment after Girondins Bordeaux were held at home by Brest in the French Ligue I on Saturday.

The Navy Blue and Whites were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux to deny them victory at home.

"We did not control, we're disappointed with this result, we wanted to go on with a second victory," Kwateng said after the game.

"We knew it was going to be a complicated match, we ran into a good team from Brest who came looking for a result," he added.

Jimmy Briand had sent Bordeaux into the lead on six minutes before Brest pulled level through Samuel Grandsir and just before the whistle went for half time Mathias Autret gave the visitors the advantage with a fine strike. However, Bordeaux equalized in the 69th through Brazilian defender Pablo Nascimento.

Despite the disappointing draw, Kwateng has immediately shifted his attention to Wednesday's clash against Aimens.

"It's up to us to get back to work to get the 3 points in Amiens, I think we won the game, it's a mistake on our part, I'm disappointed with this result, I think there was room to do something tonight," he said.

"We have to remember the good things, the positive, we went back to the score, we did not lose, there is always progress to be made, we have to improve, continue to work, quickly raise your head for Wednesday. "