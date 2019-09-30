Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng disappointed with defeat against PSG

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has expressed disappointment in Girondins Bordeaux's defeat at home against PSG in Ligue 1.

The former FC Nantes right back lasted the entire duration as Bordeaux were pipped by the French champions.

"Disappointed with the result, but hey, do not give up! Go Bordeaux," Kwateng posted after the game.

Brazilian forward Neymard scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute as the capital based club return to winning ways after a slip in midweek to Stade Reims.

Enock Kwateng has been impressive since joining Navy whites and Blue in the summer from FC Nantes.

The 22-year old has played for France at youth level but remains eligible to play for Ghana.