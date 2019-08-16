Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng expects tough game against Montpellier

Girondins Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng insists their French Ligue I game against Montpellier won't be an easy game after losing their opener to Angers.

The French born Ghanaian defender, who was disappointed by the opening day 3-1 defeat encouraged his teammates to bounce back from the loss and get their first win of the season in front of their fans.

"We are disappointed with this defeat to Angers , because we wanted to do something else , now it remains only a first game," he said in a video interview with Bordeaux.

"We had at heart to get back to winning, unfortunately it happened otherwise . We must quickly to re-focus because there is a game to play on Saturday, in front of our supporters, and it's very important for the group and for the club to come back with the three points.

"We work a lot physically, working hard even, but it's good because we need it and so it will do us good for Saturday. The coach asked us a lot of intensity and that's what we need.

"I think it we missed in Angers, but the important thing is to quickly correct the shot and put that intensity in this match against Montpellier.

"The dice are restarted in this very beginning of the championship. Montpellier is in the same situation as us with a defeat in the first match, they will come with another intention, another determination.

"It will be a good match, it will not take them lightly because they will not give us a gift. "