Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng praises teammates in comeback win against Monaco

Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has praised his Bordeaux teammates after recovering from a goal down to beat French giants AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Algerian forward Islam Slimani had given the visitors an early lead at the Stade the Bordeaux before Pablo Castro leveled for the Navy Blue and Whites.

Nicolas de Preville then snatched victory from the spot in the second half to secure all three points for Bordeaux.

Kwaten, who joined the club in the summer lauded the character of his teammates.

"We are a group first and foremost, the whole group plays for the squad, that's good, we were led to score, and we managed to come back to the score. start this second half," he said after the game.

Kwateng lasted the entire duration of the win against AS Monaco on Sunday.