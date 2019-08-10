GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng ready for the start of Ligue I

Published on: 10 August 2019

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has revealed his readiness for the start of the French Ligue I with new side Girondins Bordeaux.

The 22-year old joined Bordeaux in the summer transfer window from FC Nantes after spending most of his career with the Canaries.

Bordeaux will begin their campaign with a trip to Angers on Saturday and the right back disclosed he is ready for the game.

"League 1 resumes tomorrow. Let's go for a new season. Thank God. Go Bordeaux," he tweeted.

Kwateng could make his debut for the club tonight following an impressive preseason with the Navy Blue and Whites.

Last season he played 30 games for FC Nantes.

 

