Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng satisfied with draw against Lyon

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has expressed satisfaction in Bordeaux away draw at Olympique Lyonnais in the Ligue I.

The 22-year old played the entire duration as The Navy blue-and-Whites earned a 1-1 draw at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Kwateng impressed on his debut against Dijon with manager Paulo Souza giving him the nod to start against Lyon.

"Good point took outside! Encouraging for the future! Go Bordeaux," he posted on Social Media after the game.

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay gave the home side the lead just 31 minutes into the game.

Jimmy Briand pulled level with 23 minutes left as the Girondins left the Lyon Parc with a point.

Kwateng joined Bordeaux in the summer transfer window on a four year deal from Ligue I rivals FC Nantes.