Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng is a doubt for Bordeaux ahead of Saturday's trip to Dijon in the Ligue 1.

The left back trained partially with his teammates on Tuesday as Paulo Sousa's side prepare for their third league match of the campaign.

Kwateng was left out of the team which drew 1-1 at home with Montpellier and there are fears he might have picked am an injury.

However, the 22-year-old was an unused substitute in their opening 3-1 loss at Angers.