Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard elated to acquire former Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah

Manager of National League side Boreham Wood FC, Luke Garrard is delighted to have former Black Stars forward Kwesi Appiah in his squad for the upcoming football season.

The fifth-tier English club announced the signing of the 32-year-old on Friday after signing a two-year contract with the club on a free transfer.

Appiah is moving to Meadow Park after cancelling his contract with Crawley Town at the end of the 2022-23 campaign by mutual termination.

Garrard commented after sealing the signing of the experienced forward.

"I'm really happy to have signed Kwesi. He is someone that I have admired for some time. He will bolster what we have in the forward areas and bring a much needed experience to the group.

"His goal scoring record has been very good in recent years, and we hope he can bring an additional goal threat to our attacking unit. Having met him and had some very detailed talks, he will definitely have an important role in leading the group. I look forward to working with him."

Kwesi spent three years at Wimbledon, notching 15 goals in 72 total appearances before joining Crawley in 2021, where he scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances in the first season.

The former Ghana international spent the majority of last season on loan at League Two side Colchester United despite his good form for Crawley.