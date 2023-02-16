Borussia Dortmund speedster Karim Adeyemi credits fufu for his incredible pace

German-born Nigerian winger, Karim Adeyemi has revealed that popular African dish fufu is the secret behind his pace.

The player rated as the fastest man in the Bundesliga showed his incredible pace during the UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea.

Adeyemi blistered past Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez to score an unbelievable solo and win the game for the German giants.

"I eat a lot of African foods but I have good genetics from my dad. [The food] is called Fufu from Nigeria,” he said in a post match interview.

“The only thing I was thinking [against Enzo Fernandez] was that I just need to get the ball past him. You just try to win your duels, the goalkeeper came out and there may have been a bit of luck, but I’m delighted with the goal.

“It’s a case of new year, new luck. For me, it’s that simple. As a team, we talked a lot during the break and it brought us closer together.

“The win tonight was crucial and it was unbelievable to play in front of these fans. We wanted to give Chelsea a tough game from start to finish and we’ve won.”