Borussia Dortmund sporting chief Michael Zorc hails Otto Addo's appointment as club's assistant coach

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has hailed the appointment of Otto Addo as the club's assistant coach.

The 43-year-old has returned to his former side after holding a similar role at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The ex-Ghana international has been brought back to the team to serve as a link between the youth and senior team.

And the Dortmund sporting chief Michael Zorc has highlighted the quality the Ghanaian brings to the the team.

"With Michael Skibbe and Otto Addo we are professionalizing ourselves in the fundamentally important transitional area of ​​the age groups U17 to U23, in order to ensure a constant high permeability to the professional department,"

Junior coordinator Lars Ricken added: "With these personal details, we are making a sustainable and strategic commitment to the future in order to train our young players in the best possible way."

Addo spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.

He won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

Otto Addo represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the mundial as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.