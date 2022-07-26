Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham extols Ghana coach Otto Addo

England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is enjoying his time with Ghana coach Otto Addo in pre-season.

The ex-Birmingham player shared a photo with the former Black Stars player, describing Otto Addo as a legend.

The pair are preparing ahead of the the new season, as Dortmund seek to wrestle the Bundesliga title from giants Bayern Munich.

Otto Addo plays a dual role for club and country, as he forms part of Dortmund's coaching staff and also the head coach of the Black Stars.

The ex-Dortmund player is revered in Germany for playing an incredible role of transitioning talents from the youth team to the senior side.

Otto Addo endeared himself to Ghanaian football fans after leading the Black Stars to a return to the FIFA World Cup Cup. His side edged a star-studded Nigerian team to make it to Qatar 2022.

He was handed a permanent job in April and will lead the Black Stars till the end of the year.