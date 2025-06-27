Borussia Dortmund target Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong

Borussia Dortmund are exploring a potential summer move for 19-year-old Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, according to a report from The Independent.

The German giants are weighing up their options as they aim to strengthen their backline with young, high-potential talent ahead of next season.

Acheampong, who is comfortable playing both as a right-back and centrally, has been rated as one of the top prospects at Chelsea. But the English-Ghanaian youngster is reportedly frustrated with his lack of guaranteed playing time at Stamford Bridge. Despite being tied down by a long-term deal, Dortmund have entered the picture as serious contenders for his signature.

Chelsea have previously rejected loan offers for the defender, but The Independent suggests a deal could now be possible, especially in light of the club’s financial position. With growing pressure to meet Premier League financial fair play (PSR) regulations, a sale in the region of £35 million (â‚¬41 million) could be on the table.

Acheampong’s next step remains uncertain, but Dortmund’s interest signals a bold attempt to add youthful energy to their defensive unit.