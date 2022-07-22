Borussia Dortmund target Valencia winger of Ghanaian descent Yunush Musah

Valencia winger of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah has emerged on the radar of German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has impressed heavily when Valencia beat Dortmund 3-1 in an international pre-season friendly on Monday.

The performance of the United States winger caught the attention of the Dortmund coach and his backroom staff to enquire about his availability.

Musah has been a standout performer in the United States team and secured a place for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The wideman left a good feeling after the friendly against Dortmund who are are now eager to discuss his long-term future in Spain.

Coaches of Borussia Dortmund have asked about his contractual conditions at the end of the game, as La Grada has advanced .

Italian side Fiorentina have also formally asked Valencia about Yunus Musah who is valued an 20 million Euros.