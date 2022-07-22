Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 22 July 2022
Borussia Dortmund target Valencia winger of Ghanaian descent Yunush Musah

Valencia winger of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah has emerged on the radar of German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has impressed heavily when Valencia beat Dortmund 3-1 in an international pre-season friendly on Monday.

The performance of the United States winger caught the attention of the Dortmund coach and his backroom staff to enquire about his availability.

Musah has been a standout performer in the United States team and secured a  place for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The wideman left a good feeling after the friendly against Dortmund who are are now eager to discuss his long-term future in Spain.

Coaches of Borussia Dortmund have asked about his contractual conditions at the end of the game, as La Grada has advanced .

Italian side Fiorentina have also formally asked Valencia about Yunus Musah who is valued an 20 million Euros.

