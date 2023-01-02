Borussia Dortmund to hold contract extension talks with Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff

Borussia Dortmund are planning to hold contract extension talks with Ghanaian forward Ansgar Knauff - who is on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive run and rise since he joined Frankfurt on an 18 month loan deal in January.

But the German giants are planning to offer the talented wideman a long-term contract at the club.

The contract extension talks are set to take place at the start of next year.

The newspaper also claims that the plan is for Knauff to return to Dortmund in the summer after his loan deal with Eintracht Frankfurt expires.

The 20 year old is expected to receive much more playing time in the first-team than he did before he left the club on loan.

Ansgar Knauff’s versatility could make him a very useful player for Borussia Dortmund. The Germany U-21s international, who won the UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season award last season, has primarily been used as a wing-back by Eintracht Frankfurt. But he is also capable of playing further forward, and even at right-back.

Edin Terzic said in October that Knauff will return to Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But the BVB bosses’ biggest challenge will be to convince him to stay at the club.

Eintracht Frankfurt would like to sign Ansgar Knauff on a permanent basis, but Borussia Dortmund are planning to use their own talent for the coming season. It will be decisive which club will offer him the better prospects.

At Eintracht Frankfurt, Ansgar Knauff gets the chance to gain regular match practice in the Bundesliga and the European Cup and to develop his football skills.

The 20-year-old benefits from this opportunity, as does Eintracht from his qualities on the right flank, and the loan deal, which lasted until the summer, has so far been productive for Borussia Dortmund.

The homegrown player had little chance of playing in his own ranks and will return with the experience of up to 50 professional games, provided he does not get injured or lose his regular place.

