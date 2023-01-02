Borussia Dortmund to use Otto Addo to help sign Mohammed Kudus

German giants Borussia Dortmund are using ex-Ghana coach Otto Addo to sign Mohammed Kudus.

Addo worked with the Ajax star briefly and recently at the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

They want the ex-Ghana international, who is part of Edin Terzic’s coaching staff, to use his relationship to convince the in-demand player to

Last month, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has held talks with Kudus’ agent ahead of a potential transfer in the summer.

Dortmund face stiff competition from a number of English Premier League clubs who are interested in the services of the player.

Kudus is in top form this season, having scored ten goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The former Nordsjaelland player has two and a half years left on his current contract with Ajax.