Borussia Monchengladbach in talks with FC Nordsjaelland over a move for Ibrahim Osman

German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with FC Nordsjaelland over the availability of Ghanaian teen Ibrahim Osman ahead of the winter transfer window.

The red-hot winger has been on the radar of several clubs with Dortmund monitoring the 18-year-old since the start of the season.

However, Monchengladbach have entered the race and have already contacted Nordsjaelland before the window opens in January.

The talented winger is seen as a replacement for Hannes Wolf, who is expected to leave the club in the winter transfer window.

“We constantly keep our eyes open and observe the market, that’s part of it. Our plan is not to give up Manu, but you always have to be prepared for anything,' Gladbach manager Roland Virkus told the BiLD.

Osman has already contributed nine goals in 28 appearances for the first team of Nordsjaelland.

His performances has seen the Farum-based club lead their Europa Conference League group ahead of Fenerbache and Ludogorets.

The young forward joined FC Nordsjaelland from Ghanaian side the Right to Dream Academy.