Borussia Mönchengladbach youngster Ibrahim Digberekou chooses Belgium over Ghana

Belgian-born Ghanaian starlet Ibrahim Digberekou has claimed that he is steadily aiming toward representing the Belgian national team in the near future.

The gifted young man hinted at representing the European country at the national team level at the expense of the West African country.

The 18-year-old is tipped for greatness at both the club and national team levels. However, given his potential performance as a growing prospect, appeals from football fans and enthusiasts for his international cap with the European heavyweights continue to be made.

This, the Belgium U18 center-back feels that with time, he will be picked into the senior team as he works his way up to serve his country on the international scene.

" I'm working towards that [ representing the Belgium national team] one day and it will be like this," the defender said to Belgian radio station BRF.

Digberekou recently signed his first professional contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach and is now looking forward to spending time with the U23 side after being promoted from the U19 squad for the next season.

"My next goal is to get used to men's football as quickly as possible. I'm currently preparing for the U23s. It's different from the U19s."

The Ghana Football Association still stand a chance of persuading him to represent Ghana.