Bournemouth draw up contingency plans as Antoine Semenyo exit looms

Bournemouth are preparing for the potential departure of star forward Antoine Semenyo amid growing interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Football Insider has reported.

While the Cherries have quoted a high asking price of £70 million in a bid to keep the Ghanaian forward, internal discussions suggest the club believes there is a "very real possibility" that Semenyo could leave this summer.

Semenyo had an impressive 2024/25 Premier League campaign, finishing with 11 goals and five assists, playing a key role in helping Bournemouth secure a top-half finish. His consistent performances have attracted interest from several clubs, with Spurs emerging as a serious contender.

In response, Bournemouth are actively identifying potential replacements to ensure a smooth transition should Semenyo opt for a move to North London. Manager Andoni Iraola is said to be confident the club can act swiftly to fill the gap.

This development comes as Tottenham continue to explore attacking reinforcements, including Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who has a £60 million release clause and is reportedly eager to join a UEFA Champions League club.