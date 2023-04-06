Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo admits difficulty of playing in Premier League

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has spoken about the challenges of playing in the Premier League, highlighting the abundance of quality players in the division as a reason.

The 23-year-old joined Bournemouth in January, moving to the top-flight from Bristol City where he had been one of their standout performers, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 23 appearances.

Since joining Bournemouth, Semenyo has struggled to find form, going goalless in his first eight matches. Speaking to GhanaWeb, Semenyo acknowledged the challenges of playing in the Premier League and the need to be quick-witted and switched on.

"It's not been easy. You are around top-quality players every single day. So have to learn. You have to be quick. You have to make sure your mind is switched on every time and in games, you play against the best in the world so you have to make sure you are switched on. If you're not switched on you get punished."

The Black Stars player went on to express his determination to keep working hard and stay ready to contribute to the team's efforts. Bournemouth currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League, with just nine matches left to play and the Cherries fighting for survival.