Bournemouth is a great place to be - Antoine Semenyo after signing contract extension

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed his excitement to stay long-term with the Cherries, citing the club's fantastic atmosphere and people as major reasons for his decision.

The 25-year-old officially extended his contract with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, committing his future to the club until 2030.

"I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season," Semenyo said.

"From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

Semenyo's impressive performances last season played a significant role in Bournemouth's ninth-place finish in the Premier League. He scored 13 goals and added seven assists in 42 games across all competitions.

Before signing the contract extension, Semenyo was heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, he chose to remain loyal to Bournemouth, opting for stability and growth with the Cherries.