Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola heaps praise on Antoine Semenyo after Liverpool game

AFC Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, has singled out Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo for praises following his performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored the opener as Bournemouth suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Despite the disappointing result, Iraola was impressed by the contribution of Semenyo, who was just making a return from an injury that kept him out at the tail end of last season.

"Antoine was good last week. I think the minutes he played, he gave good energy to the team. Today also, he pushed a lot, he finished very tired and that is what we expect from our wingers and our forwards, to give everything they can," he said after the game.

Semenyo climbed off the bench last week to provide the assist for Dominic Solanke's goal against West Ham.

Having given Bournemouth the lead after three minutes, Luis Diaz levelled moments later before Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the advantage few minutes to half-time.

Diogo Jota sealed victory for the Reds, who were a man down after Alexis ManAllister was sent off, late in the second-half.